Episode 445 - The Adventure of the Great Jumbo

We go on a wild trip this episode highlighted by Jerruh's recent market place mishap.

Subscribe to RSS Feed

Direct Download

This is as loose as the goose gets boys. No Bale, but we got Jerruh giving us the deets on his wild pokemon card adventure.

We go on a wild trip this episode highlighted by Jerruh's recent market place mishap.https://t.co/cS0E60h3CG pic.twitter.com/kXmgj4dFgv — Talk Nintendo Podcast (@TalkNintendoPod) March 21, 2025

If you have any questions, comments or concerns please contact by tweeting us or by send us an email!

Check out our discord channel to chat and share food pictures with like-minded pickleheads!

Please consider supporting us on Patreon, thank you!