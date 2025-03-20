We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
I Accept
Talk Nintendo

Episode 445 - The Adventure of the Great Jumbo

by Perry Burkum, Alex Culafi, and Casey Gibson - March 20, 2025, 8:02 pm EDT
Discuss in talkback!

We go on a wild trip this episode highlighted by Jerruh's recent market place mishap.

Subscribe to RSS Feed

Direct Download

This is as loose as the goose gets boys. No Bale, but we got Jerruh giving us the deets on his wild pokemon card adventure.

If you have any questions, comments or concerns please contact by tweeting us or by send us an email!

Check out our discord channel to chat and share food pictures with like-minded pickleheads!

Please consider supporting us on Patreon, thank you!

Share + Bookmark





Related Content

Got a news tip? Send it in!
Advertisement
Advertisement