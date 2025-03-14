Episode 444 - A Wild Monster Hunter Appeared!

We got ourselves some Monster Hunter Wilds and Pokemon Sw/Sh DLC talk. Plus some other shenanigans.

Loosey goosey but no less juicy, it's time for TNP!

Kind of a continuation of last week, but we were pretty chill on the mic so it's probably a decent listen. We got more Monster Hunter Wilds, some more Pokemon Shield, some figuring out what's going on with Xenoblade Chronicles X on Switch, some Who's That Pokemon Card?, and maybe a bit more? Iunno.

