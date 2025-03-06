Episode 443 - Feel The Tragic ZZ/ZA

This week we're talking Monster Hunter Wilds, Yu-Gi-Oh! Collection and of course a lil Pokemon Sword/Shield!

It's almost funny at this point how hard Alex has to fight to get something other than Pokemon on the podcast. I'm so exhausted.

JUST KIDDING HAHAHA I'VE MADE THEM BOTH INTO POKEFIENDS LIKE MYSELF HAHAHA WELCOME TO THE LOSER'S CLUB!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! This week! We got a bunch of stuff on the docket including Monster Hunter Wilds, the Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection, Pokemon Sword and Shield, a rip and ship, and more...maybe? I forget, I'm writing this at 6 p.m. on Thursday haha.

