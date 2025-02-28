Episode 442 - The Ballad of Big Jumbo

We're talking Pokemon... surprising I know. But that isn't everything, we got some Like A Dragon Pirate talk plus an oldie but a goodie, Snake Pass!

OOey boys and girls, we got a big 'ol episode for you today.

Where to start, where to start. We got food talk! We got ripping and shipping! We got Baby Boy Balex giving some quick thoughts on the Pokemon Presents (the boys'll weigh in next week)! And we got gaaaames. Snake Pass, boom. Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, boom. Pokemon Sword and Shield whaaaaaaaat??? Also, our stingers are getting so substantial I'm starting to prefer we call them "encores."

