Episode 441 - Naan Pokemon Episode

We're not just a show about Pokemon anymore! We got Monster Hunter Wilds demo impressions, Cult of the Lamb talk and of course talking about the end of Gold Coins!

The boys are all together, and hey, we're trying REALLY hard not to talk about Pokemon.

Did we succeed? No! But we have a much more balanced show this week. After some food chat, we go into game chat including the Monster Hunter Wilds beta and Cult of the Lamb. In the middle of all that (and another Rip & Ship LOL) we talk some news. No more Gold Points, eh?

