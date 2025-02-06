We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Talk Nintendo

Episode 439 - Lickylicky

by Perry Burkum, Alex Culafi, and Casey Gibson - February 6, 2025, 8:48 pm EST
Discuss in talkback!

We got a fun episode with Listener Mail, a Mystery history and Who's That Pokemon Card!

Direct Download

What, a new episode and no new business? You must be crazy!

Instead, the boys convene for a few fun segments. First: Listener Mail! Second: Mystery History! Third: Who’s That Pokemon Card?(!) Then, after the outro, we spend more time talking about our increasingly-insane Pokemon card hobbies. Oh yeah, and Perry sells Casey a pack of Pokemon cards live on the air. Wut?

