Episode 439 - Lickylicky

We got a fun episode with Listener Mail, a Mystery history and Who's That Pokemon Card!

Subscribe to RSS Feed

Direct Download

What, a new episode and no new business? You must be crazy!

Instead, the boys convene for a few fun segments. First: Listener Mail! Second: Mystery History! Third: Who’s That Pokemon Card?(!) Then, after the outro, we spend more time talking about our increasingly-insane Pokemon card hobbies. Oh yeah, and Perry sells Casey a pack of Pokemon cards live on the air. Wut?

We got a fun episode with Listener Mail, a Mystery history and Who's That Pokemon Card!https://t.co/kaOX9B6G8S pic.twitter.com/ugqY12IWCC — Talk Nintendo Podcast (@TalkNintendoPod) February 7, 2025

If you have any questions, comments or concerns please contact by tweeting us or by send us an email!

Check out our discord channel to chat and share food pictures with like-minded pickleheads!

Please consider supporting us on Patreon, thank you!