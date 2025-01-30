We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
I Accept
Talk Nintendo

Episode 438 - DK Rip

by Perry Burkum, Alex Culafi, and Casey Gibson - January 30, 2025, 7:02 pm EST
Discuss in talkback!

We're talking more Pokemon Scarlet, early Dragon Quest III thoughts and a wonderful interview with Kynan about Donkey Kong Country Returns!

Subscribe to RSS Feed

Direct Download

Balex is out, but the OG bois bring home the bacon with Pokemon talk plus some Dragon Quest III too. Then Jerruh talks with Kynan about DKCR!

If you have any questions, comments or concerns please contact by tweeting us or by send us an email!

Check out our discord channel to chat and share food pictures with like-minded pickleheads!

Please consider supporting us on Patreon, thank you!

Share + Bookmark





Related Content

Got a news tip? Send it in!
Advertisement
Advertisement