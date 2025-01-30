Episode 438 - DK Rip

We're talking more Pokemon Scarlet, early Dragon Quest III thoughts and a wonderful interview with Kynan about Donkey Kong Country Returns!

Subscribe to RSS Feed

Direct Download

Balex is out, but the OG bois bring home the bacon with Pokemon talk plus some Dragon Quest III too. Then Jerruh talks with Kynan about DKCR!

We're talking more Pokemon Scarlet, early Dragon Quest III thoughts and a wonderful interview with @KynanPearson about Donkey Kong Country Returns!https://t.co/gSGUb2D6S4 pic.twitter.com/OvLFCCJ9mR — Talk Nintendo Podcast (@TalkNintendoPod) January 31, 2025

If you have any questions, comments or concerns please contact by tweeting us or by send us an email!

Check out our discord channel to chat and share food pictures with like-minded pickleheads!

Please consider supporting us on Patreon, thank you!