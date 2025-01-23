We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Episode 437 - That's It, I'm Going Rippin'

by Perry Burkum, Alex Culafi, and Casey Gibson - January 23, 2025, 3:31 pm EST
Donkey Kong Country and Pokemon... what else could you ask for?

Big focus on Donkey Kong Country as we talk about the latest release of Returns HD, but also looking back at the game that started it all and it's sequel. But if big apes aren't your thing, we also are talking more Pokemon (shocker I know).

