Episode 436 - The Jimmies 2024/Switch 2 Reactions

Justin Nation stops by for the Annual Jimmies where we give out our yearly awards! Plus a little post credit Switch 2 fun!

This episode is so huge we couldn’t even do a silly title for it this week!

For the first part of our show this week, we had our big 2024 “The Jimmies” awards with none other than The Nindie Spotlight’s Justin Nation. Wahoo! Casey, Perry, Alex, and The National Treasure Himself go over their Top 5s of 2024, pick a show GOTY, and go over some other fun awards. Who won the prestigious Most Sonic Award? Which game was the sloppiest? You’ll have to listen to find out!

Then, after the outro, Alex and Perry got together for 30 minutes of quick (?) thoughts on the Nintendo Switch 2 announcement. We got takes so hot you’ll wish you “Switched 2” a better podcast!!! Just kidding, it’s pretty much everything we thought it was going to be, but a new Donkey Kong design is pretty fun, no? We’ll get Casey’s thoughts on the show next week.

