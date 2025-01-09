Episode 435 - Wish I Was Playing This On Switch 2

We're down a Balex, but you'd never know because we're still talking Pokemon! Plus some final thoughts of Silent Hill 2 Remake!

Subscribe to RSS Feed

Direct Download

The OG bois are back at it again with Alex out, but that doesn't mean we're not gonna talk more Scarlet/Violet. However that's not before we dive into Casey's final thoughts on Silent Hill 2.

We're down a Balex, but you'd never know because we're still talking Pokemon! Plus some final thoughts of Silent Hill 2 Remake!https://t.co/gNRXqbh2Hg pic.twitter.com/xsZXzDRFYw — Talk Nintendo Podcast (@TalkNintendoPod) January 9, 2025

If you have any questions, comments or concerns please contact by tweeting us or by send us an email!

Check out our discord channel to chat and share food pictures with like-minded pickleheads!

Please consider supporting us on Patreon, thank you!