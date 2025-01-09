We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Talk Nintendo

Episode 435 - Wish I Was Playing This On Switch 2

by Perry Burkum, Alex Culafi, and Casey Gibson - January 9, 2025, 6:38 pm EST
We're down a Balex, but you'd never know because we're still talking Pokemon! Plus some final thoughts of Silent Hill 2 Remake!

The OG bois are back at it again with Alex out, but that doesn't mean we're not gonna talk more Scarlet/Violet. However that's not before we dive into Casey's final thoughts on Silent Hill 2.

