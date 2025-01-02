Episode 434 - Konami Baseball Games

We ring in the New Year with the one and only Danny Bivens!

Danny Bivens is on this week. Yippee!!!

That's right, our friend "The Bivs" is back to make our hearts go doki doki! We start things out with a Pokemon card-based game show segment led by Perry, followed by discussions about popular Konami baseball games, Playasia shopping carts, 1000xResist, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, and more.

Check Danny out at The Famicast. (https://thefamicast.com) Thanks for joining us this week!

We ring in the New Year with the one and only @dannybiv!https://t.co/uafgpHYoCv pic.twitter.com/gWVIACwMUC — Talk Nintendo Podcast (@TalkNintendoPod) January 2, 2025

