Talk Nintendo

Episode 433 - HO! HO! HO! JEEEEEEERRY CHRISTMAS!!!

by Perry Burkum, Alex Culafi, and Casey Gibson - December 27, 2024, 7:27 pm EST
In the spirit of giving, it's finally time for our annual gift exchange!

That's right gang, we're back with the most hotly anticipated episode of the year (by us, not you): our annual gift exchange! Can you believe no one got a single pack of Pokemon cards this year? Oh, but before that, we got a few listener mails for ya. Thanks to everyone who wrote in!

