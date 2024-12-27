Episode 433 - HO! HO! HO! JEEEEEEERRY CHRISTMAS!!!

In the spirit of giving, it's finally time for our annual gift exchange!

Subscribe to RSS Feed

Direct Download

That's right gang, we're back with the most hotly anticipated episode of the year (by us, not you): our annual gift exchange! Can you believe no one got a single pack of Pokemon cards this year? Oh, but before that, we got a few listener mails for ya. Thanks to everyone who wrote in!

In the spirit of giving, it's finally time for our annual gift exchange!https://t.co/8TgdPgFB9P pic.twitter.com/zj4UVbpdRu — Talk Nintendo Podcast (@TalkNintendoPod) December 28, 2024

If you have any questions, comments or concerns please contact by tweeting us or by send us an email!

Check out our discord channel to chat and share food pictures with like-minded pickleheads!

Please consider supporting us on Patreon, thank you!