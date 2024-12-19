Episode 432 - AHHHHHH!

We start off all over the place but get into more Pokemon TCG Pocket and Antonblast talk. Plus we travel to the scary streets of Silent Hill 2!

This week, a calmer episode as we ramp up to our holiday episode next week.

Alex and Casey start the episode themselves because SOMEONE didn’t receive a critical text message, so they talk a bit about late night TV and the new Pokemon TCG Pocket expansion. Perry joins so we talk a bit more about ANTONBLAST, a cool Wario Land 4/Crash Bandicoot/Donkey Kong/Yoshi(?)-style platformer we introduced last week. Finally, Casey glows on Silent Hill 2.

Listener mail and presents next week baybeeeeeee!!!

