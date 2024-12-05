Episode 430 - Digital Crap

The boys are talking Mario and Luigi Brothership plus a few other things. Then we finish off the show with some Listener Mail!

Subscribe to RSS Feed

Direct Download

I don't know, it's a video game podcast. Take it or leave it!

We got a brisk-yet-packed episode for you this week. On the early part of the show we go over some of what we've been playing, including Mario & Luigi: Brothership, Tetris Forever, River City Saga: Three Kingdoms Next, and Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance. Then we got some listener mail. What about a Donkey Kong game made by the 3D Mario team?

The boys are talking Mario and Luigi Brothership plus a few other things. Then we finish off the show with some Listener Mail!https://t.co/XC1lgeukfX pic.twitter.com/XfVAj2JBj5 — Talk Nintendo Podcast (@TalkNintendoPod) December 5, 2024

If you have any questions, comments or concerns please contact by tweeting us or by send us an email!

Check out our discord channel to chat and share food pictures with like-minded pickleheads!

Please consider supporting us on Patreon, thank you!