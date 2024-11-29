We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Talk Nintendo

Episode 429 - Mystery Kisstory

by Perry Burkum, Alex Culafi, and Casey Gibson - November 29, 2024, 5:45 pm EST
Happy Thanksgiving to one and all! To celebrate we have a new gameshow to play, right out of the crazy mind of Jerruh!

Happy Turkey Day, ya turkeyheads! Chill show this week, hang out awhile.

After some intro chat about Pokemon cards and Alex/Casey’s spiral into madness, Perry pulls us back in with a new game show based on Match Game: The Game of Matching! Thanks to all the listeners who helped out!

We got some listener mail reading coming up post-haste, so send some emails, won’t ya?

