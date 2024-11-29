Episode 429 - Mystery Kisstory

Happy Thanksgiving to one and all! To celebrate we have a new gameshow to play, right out of the crazy mind of Jerruh!

Subscribe to RSS Feed

Direct Download

Happy Turkey Day, ya turkeyheads! Chill show this week, hang out awhile.

After some intro chat about Pokemon cards and Alex/Casey’s spiral into madness, Perry pulls us back in with a new game show based on Match Game: The Game of Matching! Thanks to all the listeners who helped out!

We got some listener mail reading coming up post-haste, so send some emails, won’t ya?

Happy Thanksgiving to one and all!



To celebrate we have a new gameshow to play, right out of the crazy mind of Jerruh!https://t.co/DXzHzFxlEQ pic.twitter.com/fE9PUZn1Jv — Talk Nintendo Podcast (@TalkNintendoPod) November 29, 2024

If you have any questions, comments or concerns please contact by tweeting us or by send us an email!

Check out our discord channel to chat and share food pictures with like-minded pickleheads!

Please consider supporting us on Patreon, thank you!