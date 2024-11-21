We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Talk Nintendo

Episode 428 - Battle Plugs

by Perry Burkum, Alex Culafi, and Casey Gibson - November 21, 2024, 7:26 pm EST
We got an OG cast this week where we're talking Mario and Luigi Brothership plus we take a dip into the mailbag!

