Episode 426 - Sonic/Shadow 2024

We're talking Pokemon TCG Pocket, Slay the Princess and a whole slew of other games!

It’s a big week here in the states (new Mario & Luigi game) so we’re clearing the way for action command goodness by going through the backlog of games we’ve been playing.

At the front of the show, Alex and Casey sank a good amount of time into Pokemon Trading Card Game Pocket, a new collecting/battling app that is actually super fun. Then we go into Slay the Princess, a visual novel with an interesting premise that blurs the line between horror, drama, and metacommentary. Perry then has a trio of neat/weird classic platformers, Aero the Acro-Bat, Aero the Acro-Bat 2 and Zero the Kamikaze Squirrel. Finally, Alex offers his thoughts on the Switch version of Sonic X Shadow Generations. Great game, decent port!

Hey, c’mere. We’re doing a big listener mail segment next week so send us your dang emails!!!

