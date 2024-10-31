Episode 425 - The Beauty Of The Star Made His Eyes Moist

It's everyone's favorite time of the year, Radio Trivia X Talk Nintendo!

Subscribe to RSS Feed

Direct Download

We know you're all as excited as we are for the best episode of the year! TYP joins us once again for the annual Radio Trivia x Talk Nintendo episode!

It's everyone's favorite time of the year, Radio Trivia X Talk Nintendo with @youngerplumber!https://t.co/LJZxpEFqA6 pic.twitter.com/yIb9GbOf1c — Talk Nintendo Podcast (@TalkNintendoPod) October 31, 2024

If you have any questions, comments or concerns please contact by tweeting us or by send us an email!

Check out our discord channel to chat and share food pictures with like-minded pickleheads!

Please consider supporting us on Patreon, thank you!