Talk Nintendo

Episode 425 - The Beauty Of The Star Made His Eyes Moist

by Perry Burkum, Michael Cole, Alex Culafi, and Casey Gibson - October 31, 2024, 2:44 pm EDT
Discuss in talkback!

It's everyone's favorite time of the year, Radio Trivia X Talk Nintendo!

We know you're all as excited as we are for the best episode of the year! TYP joins us once again for the annual Radio Trivia x Talk Nintendo episode!

