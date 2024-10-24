Episode 424 - Smurfin' USA

SFB Games swings by to talk Crow Country with Perry! Plus we're talking Smurfs and PS5 Portal.

We will trade you ONE (1) discussion of a Smurfs video game, but in exchange you have to be okay with Casey ditching us this week. That's right, folks. Alex and Perry are in the house to talk about the hottest news in gaming, only on KTNP!

After a discussion about nostalgia, we have some impressions of The Smurfs - Dreams, a pretty good 3D World-style platformer that's got some kick to it! We then talk a bit about Crow Country and dip into an interview with developer SFB Games. Thanks to them for joining us BTW -- that Crow Country game is a real good pick for the spooky season! Lastly, Alex got a PlayStation Portal and he really likes it. Anyway, good stuff! We'll be doing our Radio Trivia collab next week.

