We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
I Accept
Talk Nintendo

Episode 423 - One to One

by Perry Burkum, Alex Culafi, and Casey Gibson - October 17, 2024, 4:53 pm EDT
Discuss in talkback!

We got a jam packed episode full of News Talk and your listener mail!

Subscribe to RSS Feed

Direct Download

Hey, we're back! Guess what we don't have? New games to talk about! Guess what we do have? News and Listener Mail!!!!!!!!!

We start out with a batch of stories regarding the Game Freak data breach, Alarmo, and Nintendo's mysterious playtest. After that, a beeeeeeeg batch of listener mails about stress relief games, pizza toppings, Switch 2, Steam Deck, and more. Also, hey, thanks to Luke AKA "the kitten caboodle" AKA Lemonade for providing listener mail AND this week's stinger! What a king!

If you have any questions, comments or concerns please contact by tweeting us or by send us an email!

Check out our discord channel to chat and share food pictures with like-minded pickleheads!

Please consider supporting us on Patreon, thank you!

Share + Bookmark





Related Content

Got a news tip? Send it in!
Advertisement
Advertisement