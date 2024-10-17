Episode 423 - One to One

We got a jam packed episode full of News Talk and your listener mail!

Hey, we're back! Guess what we don't have? New games to talk about! Guess what we do have? News and Listener Mail!!!!!!!!!

We start out with a batch of stories regarding the Game Freak data breach, Alarmo, and Nintendo's mysterious playtest. After that, a beeeeeeeg batch of listener mails about stress relief games, pizza toppings, Switch 2, Steam Deck, and more. Also, hey, thanks to Luke AKA "the kitten caboodle" AKA Lemonade for providing listener mail AND this week's stinger! What a king!

