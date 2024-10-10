Episode 422 - The Great Circle

We're talking our most anticipated games for the rest of 2024!

Y’all said you liked the messy episodes, so we got you a messy episode where we mostly just shoot the hey. I’m not even sure we’re going to attempt detailed timestamps on Spotify this week. What did we even talk about again?

Casey is back this week and so we start out with him trying to guess the Mystery History game from last week. Then he does about 14 minutes of “quick” bites RE: Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance and the Diablo IV expansion.

Sorry, I don’t know why I’m so sassy this week. I (Alex) don’t really have a right to be sassy since after Perry talked about his experience beating the impending platformer (that he worked on) Hatch Tales, I began an impromptu segment where we read Wikipedia and reported on our most anticipated game releases still to come in 2024. Only after that point did I take a moment to discuss Kill Knight, a sick new twin-stick shooter that is really dang good. Check it out!

