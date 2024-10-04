Episode 421 - The Only Way Out

We're talking Echoes of Wisdom and Hatch Tales. Plus a Mystery History and an interview with our friend Lockjaw!

Down a Casey and up a baby, Alex and Perry convene to talk The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, plus we got us a Mystery History and an interview with our buddy Lockjaw (AKA Wes Welch) for his new book MetaGamers: Origins -- a neat lil novel about video games! You can check his book out here.

Check out Lockjaw's book here!!

We're talking Echoes of Wisdom and Hatch Tales. Plus a Mystery History and an interview with our friend @lockjaw2814!https://t.co/MMsrkfhZ69 pic.twitter.com/toorPKAie3 — Talk Nintendo Podcast (@TalkNintendoPod) October 5, 2024

