Episode 421 - The Only Way Out

by Perry Burkum, Alex Culafi, and Casey Gibson - October 4, 2024, 8:06 pm EDT
We're talking Echoes of Wisdom and Hatch Tales. Plus a Mystery History and an interview with our friend Lockjaw!

Down a Casey and up a baby, Alex and Perry convene to talk The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, plus we got us a Mystery History and an interview with our buddy Lockjaw (AKA Wes Welch) for his new book MetaGamers: Origins -- a neat lil novel about video games! You can check his book out here.

Check out Lockjaw's book here!!

