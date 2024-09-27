Episode 420 - Kids Are A Plenty

Happy Zelda release week! We got early impressions plus some SMTV Vengeance talk!

Hey guys and gals, it's time for a new Zelda game!

Through unrelated circumstances we ended up recording on Thursday, and as such we have 20-30 minutes of *very* positive first impressions of The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom (outside of Casey who will NEVER buy it#). We also have impressions of Castlevania Dominus Collection, Iron Meat, Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance, Luigi's Mansion 3, and maybe more???

We also may have snuck an extra segment in the stinger this week, but the stinger is supposed to be secret so don't say we told you anything, ya gibblethead!!!

