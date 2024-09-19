Episode 419 - It's A Me, Emio!

The whole crew is here and we got plenty to get into. Emio, Dave the Diver, Bzzzt to name just a few!

Subscribe to RSS Feed

Direct Download

We got the whole crew this week, which can only mean two things: deep sea diving and visual novels made by the developer of Steins;Gate!

The Talk Nintendo Podcast has heard your pleas, and we are happy to provide you a podcast in which we discuss such topics as “going to Dave & Busters by yourself” and “ignoring your friends’ pleas to go on vacation together.” On the game front, we have Emio – The Smiling Man: Famicom Detective Club, a really interesting release from Nintendo that Alex was head over heels for. We also talk about cool sci-fi visual novel Anonymous;Code (which, like Steins;Gate, is part of MAGES’s Science Adventure series); gorgeous precision platformer Bzzzt; and chill vibes adventure game Dave the Diver. Not bad at all!

The whole crew is here and we got plenty to get into. Emio, Dave the Diver, Bzzzt to name just a few!https://t.co/dqKI4L2fr3 pic.twitter.com/XshKIuqVdL — Talk Nintendo Podcast (@TalkNintendoPod) September 19, 2024

If you have any questions, comments or concerns please contact by tweeting us or by send us an email!

Check out our discord channel to chat and share food pictures with like-minded pickleheads!

Please consider supporting us on Patreon, thank you!