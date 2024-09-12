Episode 418 - You Won’t Believe What We Found Out

Balex is off doing Balex things, so we got an OG cast rocking this week. Once again off the rails but with a little side of Mystery History!

Subscribe to RSS Feed

Direct Download

Balex is off in parts unknown, so you know we had to get a little off the rails. But we get down to some business with Mystery History and Listener Mail!

Balex is off doing Balex things, so we got an OG cast rocking this week. Once again off the rails but with a little side of Mystery History!https://t.co/oKyQdDJO5B pic.twitter.com/IVQeYwWCzy — Talk Nintendo Podcast (@TalkNintendoPod) September 13, 2024

If you have any questions, comments or concerns please contact by tweeting us or by send us an email!

Check out our discord channel to chat and share food pictures with like-minded pickleheads!

Please consider supporting us on Patreon, thank you!