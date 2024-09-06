Episode 417 - She’s Talking’ To Blue Streak Now, Jack!

It's an off the rails show featuring Josh, sans Balex.
Josh joins us to talk a whole lotta random stuff.
It's an off the rails show featuring @averagejosh, sans Balex.https://t.co/6WiCBLo6l1 pic.twitter.com/CRTSCE8jCA— Talk Nintendo Podcast (@TalkNintendoPod) September 6, 2024
If you have any questions, comments or concerns please contact by tweeting us or by send us an email!
Check out our discord channel to chat and share food pictures with like-minded pickleheads!
Please consider supporting us on Patreon, thank you!