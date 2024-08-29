Episode 416 - Back To The Bakery

We're talking the Partner Direct and vidgya games.

Subscribe to RSS Feed

Direct Download

They localized Mama’s Bakery? And there were two Nintendo Directs? What’s next, raining cats and dogs???

Casey is out this week (finally something believable#) so Alex and Perry convene to discuss the dual Nindie/Partner Nintendo Direct showcase. Between a new Castlevania DS collection, a Tetris Digital Eclipse documentary and Pizza Tower, it seems like Switch fans are eating pretty good!

On the what-we’ve-been-playing front, Alex played the new English localization of BAKERU and checked out 3D shadow-based puzzle platformer SCHiM. Big week for games stylized in ALL CAPS! Perry provides us with some updates on Castlevania: Lords of Shadow and Luigi’s Mansion 3.

We're talking the Partner Direct and vidgya games.https://t.co/TmBi6nlBD5 pic.twitter.com/colMbcNkdv — Talk Nintendo Podcast (@TalkNintendoPod) August 30, 2024

If you have any questions, comments or concerns please contact by tweeting us or by send us an email!

Check out our discord channel to chat and share food pictures with like-minded pickleheads!

Please consider supporting us on Patreon, thank you!