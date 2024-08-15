Episode 414 - 60 FPM

No Casey, thank god!# We got some video game talk, some listener mail, and a wonderful Interview with the people behind Operation: Tango!

Casey is out doing whatever it is he does when he's not recording this podcast every other week. Leave it to Balex and Perry "The King of Salt Lake City" Burkum to pick up the pieces.

On the agenda: SteamWorld Heist II! The Dreamcast-vibed puzzle platformer Vividlope! Natsu-Mon: 20th Century Summer Kid! Listener Mail! We end things on an interview with Mattieu Bégin, director and co-founder of video game developer Clever Plays! You can check out their game Operation: Tango on the eShop right here.

No Casey, thank god!# We got some video game talk, some listener mail, and a wonderful interview with @CleverPlays, the people behind Operation: Tango!https://t.co/qxMvCTeCWx pic.twitter.com/piV6iGqXjz — Talk Nintendo Podcast (@TalkNintendoPod) August 16, 2024

