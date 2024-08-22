We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Talk Nintendo

Episode 415 - The Continuing Story of Bob Cobb

by Perry Burkum, Alex Culafi, and Casey Gibson - August 22, 2024, 8:20 pm EDT
Discuss in talkback!

We have everyone's favorite, World of Warcraft talk! But we got more, like Tomba!, Stardew Valley and Listener Mail!

It's already a few hours past launch and with no Balex... this is what ya get#

