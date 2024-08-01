Episode 412 - My Boy Augustus Gloop

We're all over the board today, talking about Those Games, Luigi's Mansion 3, Stardew Valley and more!

You want a podcast? Here's your dang podcast.

This week, the boys are back in town for a pretty standard ep with some good games to talk about. Alex has two releases from D3 Publisher this week featuring bug killing (Earth Defense Force 6) and fake mobile ads turned into real minigames (YEAH! YOU WANT "THOSE GAMES," RIGHT? SO HERE YOU GO! NOW, LET'S SEE YOU CLEAR THEM! 2). Both of them are really good! We also got Steam Deck/Stardew Valley check-ins from Casey and the latest on Perry’s trek through Castlevania: Lords of Shadow/Luigi’s Mansion 3.

