Episode 411 - Make It Stop

We're all over the board with this one, but we make sure to talk the latest and greatest, Nintendo World Championships NES Edition!

We got a pretty standard one for you this week. Not much to say. We did a podcast episode. What else do you want?

This week, Casey got a Steam Deck and played some Hades. Oooweee that's a mighty fine handheld console. On the Steam Deck front, we also get some impressions on Doom Eternal (Casey) and Castlevania: Lords of Shadow (Perry). More relevant to Nintendo, Alex and Perry both got the new Nintendo World Championships game and their thoughts are...mixed? Softly positive? It's okay!

