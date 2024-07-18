Episode 410 - Big Boy Pickles

Here at the Talk Steam Deck Podcast we're talking all things Deck, mainly Casey's acquisition and the recently released Anger Foot. We do find some time to talk about some othe things too, like Listener Mail!

We got a full crew here for the fourth time in seven years, so we might as well have a decent episode, no?

We go into a smattering of topics including the new Devolver Digital game Anger Foot (it plays like a first-person Hotline Miami), Steam Decks new and old, and a bit of Dark Souls III. In the back chunk of the show, we take three listener mails including two extremely old ones. LOL.

