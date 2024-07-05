We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Episode 408 - Hospice Jamboree

by Perry Burkum, Alex Culafi, and Casey Gibson - July 5, 2024, 7:06 pm EDT
We got the whole crew together once again!

We got a regular crew back, but Alex is getting back from Sick City so we had a pretty laid back hour of convo. The biggest piece was that Alex is loving Super Monkey Ball: Banana Rumble despite a series of mediocre monkey puzzlers preceding it. Perry then dips out for a bit so Alex and Casey talk about Steam Summer Sale purchases and a bit of whatever else. Perry comes back and we close on...Idris Elba and The Bear? Anyway, see you next week!

