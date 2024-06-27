We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
I Accept
Talk Nintendo

Episode 407 - Less East, But More North

by Perry Burkum, Alex Culafi, Casey Gibson, and David Lloyd - June 27, 2024, 8:14 pm EDT
Discuss in talkback!

Bad North himself joins us as we put a twist on Mystery History that we think you'll enjoy!

Subscribe to RSS Feed

Direct Download

No Balex, no article.# Just kidding, it'll just be a super low effort one instead! David joins us as we put a twist on Mystery History and it surprisingly turned out great (or so we hope). Then we dive a little into what we think might be in store for Switch 2.

If you have any questions, comments or concerns please contact by tweeting us or by send us an email!

Check out our discord channel to chat and share food pictures with like-minded pickleheads!

Please consider supporting us on Patreon, thank you!

Share + Bookmark





Related Content

Got a news tip? Send it in!
Advertisement
Advertisement