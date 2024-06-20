Episode 406 - Welcome Home, Hobbit!

NINTENDO DIRECT WOOOOO!

Wow, can you believe it? A new Nintendo Direct!!!! What is more believable is that Casey is out again this week (#) so Alex and Perry break down the news together.

A new Mario & Luigi! Metroid Prime 4! 2D Zelda feat. Zelda! Way more!!! This was a really good showing from Nintendo, and based on this week’s Poll Results Time, we think you feel the same. P.S. Pretty sure Casey won our predictions with one point, but we’ll evaluate with him and Jordan in a week or two.

