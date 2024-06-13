Episode 405 - Push-no-mo

With a Direct seemingly looming, Jordan joins the boys to talk predictions. Plus some games to talk about and some games to play!

Predictions. Predictions! PREDICTIONS!

Nintendo is hosting a Nintendo Direct sometime this month. so Alex, Jordan, and Perry convene to give out some "E3" predictions. Casey isn't here because he had "work" (Read: WoW raids) so we read his live on air. That's at the back end of the show. Before that, we got a Mystery History from Perry, Dragon's Dogma II impressions from Bal, and Jordan's experiences replaying old Pokemon games. Fun!

With a Direct seemingly looming, @riskman64 joins the boys to talk predictions. Plus some games to talk about and some games to play!https://t.co/cVw9oqYg5j pic.twitter.com/UbWx2BA2lu — Talk Nintendo Podcast (@TalkNintendoPod) June 14, 2024

