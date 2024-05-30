Episode 403 - Turkey Boy

No Carseat (thank the good lord), but it doesn't stop us from getting into a whole bunch of goodness. We're talking Prince of Persia, Wargroove 2, Zelda ToTK, and of course Paper Mario TTYD!

Casey's gone doing heck knows what so as expected, Alex and Perry are here to pick up all the pieces.

Do I remember the exact order we discussed things in? Nope! I can, however, say that we discussed The Rogue Prince of Persia, that new Suicide Squad game on PS5, the Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door remake, Wargroove 2, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and probably some other stuff! Oh, and Perry does a Craigslist Roundup!

