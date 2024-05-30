We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Talk Nintendo

Episode 403 - Turkey Boy

by Perry Burkum, Alex Culafi, and Casey Gibson - May 30, 2024, 8:32 pm EDT
No Carseat (thank the good lord), but it doesn't stop us from getting into a whole bunch of goodness. We're talking Prince of Persia, Wargroove 2, Zelda ToTK, and of course Paper Mario TTYD!

Casey's gone doing heck knows what so as expected, Alex and Perry are here to pick up all the pieces.

Do I remember the exact order we discussed things in? Nope! I can, however, say that we discussed The Rogue Prince of Persia, that new Suicide Squad game on PS5, the Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door remake, Wargroove 2, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and probably some other stuff! Oh, and Perry does a Craigslist Roundup!

