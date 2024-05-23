Episode 402 - Diaped And Wiped

The boys are joined by Jordan for the overdue I Demand You - Link Between Worlds!

"J-Man" "Michael" Jordan Rudek joins us this week for our big I Demand You RE: The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds!!! What a beaut of a game (and special guest), huh?

But that's not all, gang -- we start the show off with the games we've been playing (as well as the promise of a new Perry game show in the coming weeks). Jordan's got a cool lil' puzzler in Please Fix the Road, Casey's been playing the uber-popular V Rising on Steam, and Alex put a bit of time into Senua's Saga: Hellblade II on Xbox Series X.

Then, it's time to talk about Zelda!!! We put a half hour into discussing Link's big original 3DS outing, and the last new 2D Zelda game. Can you believe that was more than 10 years ago? Can you believe it came out the same day as Super Mario 3D World? OMG!!!

BTW, Jordan will join us again in a week or two to do predictions for the impending June Nintendo Direct (because we forgot to do 2024 predictions) (haha) (and because the year is almost halfway over already) (not haha) (haha).

