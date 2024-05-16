Episode 401 - Baby's Crying Corner

We got a juicy episode including Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Game of the Century), Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, and a brand new segment featuring a ton of games!

400 is done which means we're back to the old grind this week. What would TNP be without 30 minute nontendo segments and weird debates?

Casey is in proper form this week with his final thoughts on Final Fantasy VII Rebirth...game of the decade, huh? Perry, meanwhile, gave Tears of the Kingdom another go and has a longshot prediction that the next Zelda game is coming sooner than we think. Finally, Alex has a new segment: Activity Log! He quickly goes through some of the miscellaneous-but-neat games he's tried in recent weeks, including PUZZMiX, The Last Faith, Slayers X, and Wrath: Aeon of Ruin.

Next week, A Link Between Worlds Thirsty Mage crossover! Send us your dang emails!

