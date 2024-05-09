Episode 400 - Fun with Balex, Cassidy, and Jerry

Holy moly, 400 episodes! We got a doozy for ya featuring some of our favorite segments and games plus we dive into some of your listener mail!

Subscribe to RSS Feed

Direct Download

Wow! 400 episodes? Can you believe it? We sure can’t.#

We got a HUGE episode this week. We got several fan-favorite game show segments from Perry, listener mail, a ranking of our Top 10 favorite Nintendo Switch games ever, and SO MUCH MORE!!! Even a few surprises ;) if you believe it!

Thanks so much for sticking with us this far. We freakin love ya! Next week, A Link Between Worlds I Demand You!

Holy moly, 400 episodes! We got a doozy for ya featuring some of our favorite segments and games plus we dive into some of your listener mail!https://t.co/TQyL1opbCm pic.twitter.com/FVQ6LWYxjd — Talk Nintendo Podcast (@TalkNintendoPod) May 9, 2024

If you have any questions, comments or concerns please contact by tweeting us or by send us an email!

Check out our discord channel to chat and share food pictures with like-minded pickleheads!

Please consider supporting us on Patreon, thank you!