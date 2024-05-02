Episode 399 - So Close We Can Taste It

Balex kicks off the show with a flurry of review games and Jerruh gushes on about SteamWorld Build. Then we've got a special interview with the developer of The Fall of Elena Temple!

Wow, 399 already...can you believe it?

We had even more to record for 400 (expect a 3-4 hour episode if all goes according to plan), but we still had a full length episode! Alex brought us FOUR review games this week: Megaton Musashi W: Wired, Anomaly Agent, Astilibra Revision, and Tents and Trees. Perry has strong words of praise for SteamWorld Build before bringing us into an interview he conducted with GrimTalin, developer of puzzle platformer The Fall of Elena Temple.

Next week: 400. Give us listener mail!

