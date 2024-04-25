Episode 398 - The Race To 400

With 400 approaching, we have a bit of a lighter episode, but don't you fret! Still plenty of games to talk about including Picross Logiart Grimoire, SteamWorld Build, and more!

Short episode this week because we had to do some recording for the big Episode 400, but we still had some fun talking indies!

Alex and Perry took the lion's share of review games this week, as we spent most of our time talking city builder SteamWorld Build (and the SteamWorld franchise as a whole), minesweeper roguelike Let's! Revolution!, and Jupiter's latest Picross release Picross -LogiartGrimoire-. They gave Picross *context* -- can you believe it?

BTW, we got Episode 400 coming up in a few weeks -- send us listener mail! We're doing a big ol' segment as part of it. While we won't share every surprise we got planned for the show, we will say that our Thirsty Mage crossover featuring The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds will be part of the festivities. To that end, send us your ALBW listener mail too!

