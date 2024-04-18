Episode 397 - Kraft Dinner Joy-Con

We're down a Casey this week but fret not! Alex and Perry lead a two-man show with a bunch of segments -- including a new one!

We start things off this week with fast food talk and a Mystery History. You'll never guess how this one ends! Alex then brings us his idea for a new segment: Komplaint Korner. What's grinding your gears this week? For Alex, he's miffed about...Joy-Con colors?

In the second half of the show, games! We discuss the metroidvania Ato, chill puzzler Oxytone, and the very silly Rose & Camellia Collection. A Craigslist Roundup from Perry brings us home.

