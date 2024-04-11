Episode 396 - Pepper & Maple Syrup

David Lloyd joins the boys to talk Princess Peach Showtime, SaGa Emerald Beyond, Pepper Grinder plus we take a look forward to what the "Switch 2" could be.

David Lloyd from The Thirsty Mage joins us this week to talk RPGs, pepper grinding, and new consoles!

On the show this week, we start things out with some new game talk. Alex closes the loop on Princess Peach: Showtime! and David tells us about Square Enix's new SaGa demo. Then we chat about the sick 2D drilling platformer Pepper Grinder as well as the Nitro Deck. In the second chunk of the show, we spend time theorizing about a Switch successor and close out on a Poll Time. What is a game that is almost amazing?

BTW, we are apparently doing an I Demand You/Game Club thing with David for The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds. More to follow...it's all Greek to me!

