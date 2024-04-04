Episode 395 - Peaches and Raspberries

The boys are all here and ready to get down to business. We're talking Ronin, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, Princess Peach Showtime and a pair of your fav TNP original segments!

Subscribe to RSS Feed

Direct Download

We got a full crew in the hizzouse and a bunch of games to talk about as we inch closer and closer to the big 400.

Alex and Casey start us off with two PS5 heavy hitters, Rise of the Ronin and Final Fantasy VII Rebirth respectively. Perry then gives us a double whammy of Mystery History and Craigslist Roundup. We close out the show with Alex's early thoughts on Princess Peach: Showtime! He thought it was going to be an action game for babies but it's actually a really cool Luigi's Mansion kinda thing? Neat!

The boys are all here and ready to get down to business. We're talking Ronin, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, Princess Peach Showtime and a pair of your fav TNP original segments!https://t.co/QReTTeSudt pic.twitter.com/T0B83oHZkJ — Talk Nintendo Podcast (@TalkNintendoPod) April 5, 2024

If you have any questions, comments or concerns please contact by tweeting us or by send us an email!

Check out our discord channel to chat and share food pictures with like-minded pickleheads!

Please consider supporting us on Patreon, thank you!