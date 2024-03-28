Episode 394 - About Fourteen Playdates

We're talking games today plus the return of the Versus eShop Roundup!

Subscribe to RSS Feed

Direct Download

Did heck freeze over or something? Because Balex comes to us today with a new Versus eShop Roundup!

Perry demanded it, so the podcast's prodigal son delivered the first installment of Versus eShop Roundup in what, two years or something? Amazing! Unfortunately, Perry comes to us today with a webcam microphone, which is a reminder that there's no such thing as a free lunch. Before that though, we got a few game reviews for ya! Alex played the absolutely metal Krimson as well as hardcore dungeon crawler The Legend of Legacy HD Remastered, and Casey has some positive thoughts on poker roguelike Balatro. Maybe some other little things in there too? We forget!!!

We're talking games today plus the return of the Versus eShop Roundup!https://t.co/HauGapBkbe pic.twitter.com/V7SYq2iHR8 — Talk Nintendo Podcast (@TalkNintendoPod) March 29, 2024

If you have any questions, comments or concerns please contact by tweeting us or by send us an email!

Check out our discord channel to chat and share food pictures with like-minded pickleheads!

Please consider supporting us on Patreon, thank you!