Episode 393 - Papa Loves Mombo

We got a big boy for you today! An interview with the minds behind Super Mombo Quest plus the long awaited Undertale I Demand You!

Subscribe to RSS Feed

Direct Download

NWR reviews editor, author, Thirsty Magician, and real-life villain Jordan Rudek joins us this week for our big Undertale I Demand You segment!

Honestly, pretty action-packed show across the board. We start things out with some new business including Contra: Operation Galuga, Astro Duel 2, Dungeon Drafters, and Unicorn Overlord. Then, we pass things over to Perry who has an interview with a couple of the developers at Orube Game Studio, makers of the cool Celeste-style Metroidvania Super Mombo Quest. Thanks for joining us!

Next, we chat Undertale...FINALLY! We talk about its wild legacy, why Alex and Jordan think it's so good, why Perry and Casey need to actually beat it someday, and much more. Then, we close out the show looking at last year's predictions and seeing who won. Jordan will be back next month for 2024 predictions (lol) and the reveal of our next I Demand You!!!

Thanks to the J-Man "Michael himself" Rudek for joining us. Check out his book here!

If you have any questions, comments or concerns please contact by tweeting us or by send us an email!

Check out our discord channel to chat and share food pictures with like-minded pickleheads!

Please consider supporting us on Patreon, thank you!

Mombo Combo Legacy Video

Jordan’s Book

We got a big boy for you today! An interview with the minds behind @SuperMomboQuest plus the long awaited Undertale I Demand You!https://t.co/BXalR5ZaEQ pic.twitter.com/QM9ucrylcV — Talk Nintendo Podcast (@TalkNintendoPod) March 22, 2024

Astro Duel 2

Super Mombo Quest

Dungeon Drafters

Contra: Operation Galuga