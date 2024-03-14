Episode 392 - A Dog’s Dinner

The whole gang's here and we're talking games. Plumbers Don't Wear Ties, Arzette, Picross S+, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, and even squeeze in some Mar10 Day News reacts!

Subscribe to RSS Feed

Direct Download

Why does Casey just want to make bets all the time?

You can find out on this week's episode of Talk Nintendo Podcast, which features games, games, games! On the review front, we talk Arzette: The Jewel of Faramore, Picross S+, and Plumbers Don't Wear Ties. We also have some thoughts on Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, the Switch's second half of 2024, and the Princess Peach: Showtime! demo. Action packed for such a small episode!

Remember (talking to Casey and Perry here), don't forget to play Undertale. We're talking about it next week!

The whole gang's here and we're talking games. Plumbers Don't Wear Ties, Arzette, Picross S+, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, and even squeeze in some Mar10 Day News reacts!https://t.co/sXBNksVO3j pic.twitter.com/cNBgq9UyFK — Talk Nintendo Podcast (@TalkNintendoPod) March 15, 2024

If you have any questions, comments or concerns please contact by tweeting us or by send us an email!

Check out our discord channel to chat and share food pictures with like-minded pickleheads!

Please consider supporting us on Patreon, thank you!