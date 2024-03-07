Episode 391 - The People’s Mario

We got a good one despite being down a Jerruh. On the docket, Octopath Traveler 2, Balatro, qomp2 and a Mystery History!

No Perry? No problem! JK, it’s a big problem and we hope he comes back to edit the show soon :(.

He’s out this week with a cold or something, so Casey and Alex are left to pick up the pieces. Alex brought a Mystery History to the show this week – a pretty good one we might add – so we start the show with that. Then, Casey gives some closing (?) thoughts on Octopath Traveler II while Alex has a couple reviews. Balatro is an insanely fun deck building roguelike that uses a Poker ruleset, while qomp2 is…Pong Super Meat Boy??? Weird! Cool! BTW, we are talking Undertale with Jordan in a couple weeks so send us some emails with your thoughts on the game!

