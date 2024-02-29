Episode 390 - A State Of Ufouria... 2

We talk Pokemon Direct, Ufouria, Penny's Big Breakaway and Mario Vs. DK!

Casey is out on assignment...fixing his truck??? What excuse will he come up with next? In any case, that leaves Perry and Alex to talk GAMES!

We've been playing Ufouria: The Saga 2, an awesome Metroidvania from Sunsoft with one of the most striking art styles we've seen in some time. We also talk about the Pokemon news, Alex's final thoughts on Penny's Big Breakaway, and Mario vs. Donkey Kong (2024). Also, we are *finally* doing our Undertale talk with Jordan in three weeks. Send us emails with your thoughts on the game!!!

