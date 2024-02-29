We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Talk Nintendo

Episode 390 - A State Of Ufouria... 2

by Perry Burkum, Alex Culafi, and Casey Gibson - February 29, 2024, 7:42 pm EST
We talk Pokemon Direct, Ufouria, Penny's Big Breakaway and Mario Vs. DK!

Casey is out on assignment...fixing his truck??? What excuse will he come up with next? In any case, that leaves Perry and Alex to talk GAMES!

We've been playing Ufouria: The Saga 2, an awesome Metroidvania from Sunsoft with one of the most striking art styles we've seen in some time. We also talk about the Pokemon news, Alex's final thoughts on Penny's Big Breakaway, and Mario vs. Donkey Kong (2024). Also, we are *finally* doing our Undertale talk with Jordan in three weeks. Send us emails with your thoughts on the game!!!

If you have any questions, comments or concerns please contact by tweeting us or by send us an email!

Check out our discord channel to chat and share food pictures with like-minded pickleheads!

